Roger Guy Bell (1/21/39-12/19/22)

Roger was born in Spearfish in the same family home that he left in January as his health and daily living needs changed.  He was a fixture at Black Hills State sporting events and was such a devoted fan of the men’s and women’s basketball teams.  His sports buddy, his sister Sonya Albers, joined him as the viewing moved to televised games.  He did get to one last basketball game just a week before he passed.  What a gift.

