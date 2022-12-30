Roger was born in Spearfish in the same family home that he left in January as his health and daily living needs changed. He was a fixture at Black Hills State sporting events and was such a devoted fan of the men’s and women’s basketball teams. His sports buddy, his sister Sonya Albers, joined him as the viewing moved to televised games. He did get to one last basketball game just a week before he passed. What a gift.
Roger left Spearfish after graduating from Black Hills State and moved to Thermopolis WY where he taught at the high school and coached its boys’ basketball team. He then moved on to working for Deluxe Check Printers, taking his family to Scottsbluff, NE then Loveland, CO. He eventually moved back home to Spearfish – literally to the house where he was born – and was an entrepreneur, kitchen staffer at Margie’s Supper Club, and substitute teacher. He then went back to school refresh his training in education and served for many years as teacher, coach, and athletic director at Takini School near Howes, S.D.
Roger loved reading, church, golf, and telling stories. The extended family was important to him – his nephews were like brothers – and he had an ever-expanding group of friends as he enjoyed being out in the community.
We would like to thank the village that is our family and the many others in Spearfish that made his life better and full. Roger is survived by his sister Sonya Albers of Spearfish and his children Tanya Bell (Lee Schafer) of St. Paul, MN, Guy Bell (Kelly Born) of Wichita, KS, and Katrina Bell (Crystal Horn) of Dublin, Ireland. He is also survived by his granddaughters Madeleine, Julia and Lily Schafer; Kaia Bell; and Sigrid and August Bell along with those multitudes of nephews, nieces, grandnephew and nieces, and cousins. Roger was preceded in death by his parents Guy Pierce Bell and Bertha Stoller Bell, brothers Tom, Bud, and Doug and sisters Ruby Thomas and Garnette Ainsworth.
The family will be planning a Black Hills picnic (Roger’s favorite thing to plan) for his celebration of life in the summer of 2023.
We invite you to send donations to Spearfish United Methodist Church in support of their social service outreach that Roger so enjoyed. There is a long family history at Spearfish Methodist Church.
