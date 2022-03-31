Roger Dean Asheim, 74, passed quietly away on March 26, 2022, at Monument Health Lead-Deadwood Hospital after dealing with declining health for several years.
He lived in his beloved Lead for most of his life and was familiar to many as he shared his kind and gentle soul. He was always ready to follow his dreams leading to many exciting and unusual occupations. His favorite was law enforcement serving as a police officer in Lead and working the sheriff’s department in Lawrence County. He loved his parents and family, especially his Granddad.
He attended St Patrick’s in Lead and had a strong faith in his Lord. He enjoyed the friendship, mentoring and guidance of Fr Leo and many of his predecessors.
He will always be remembered as the big man in black clothes climbing out of his tiny white Smart car.
Memorial Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lead with Father Leo Hausmann presiding. A lunch will follow in the church hall.
Arrangements are under the care of Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
