Roger Clayton Russell passed away on June 21, 2021. He was born on July 1, 1957, to Robert “Bobbie” and Carol (Liggett) Russell in Belle Fourche.
After graduation, he furthered his education as he studied to become an airplane mechanic, one of his proudest achievements. Roger had a lifelong passion for planes and had begun building his own. He was very skilled with engines and applied that knowledge to many different vocations, lastly with Luverne Trucking Equipment in the maintenance department.
Roger battled cancer with a brave face for six years. He urged his family to appreciate the life they were blessed with, stating his favorite adage, “Nobody makes it out alive.”
Despite his stoic exterior, his family knew his heart was truly kind. He cared deeply for his loved ones and, even if he wouldn’t admit it, the pets.
Roger is survived by his wife, Charlotte of Hills, Minnesota; sons, Jacob and Ronnie (Adriana Medina); daughter Amanda Kaczmarek; grandson, Devin; granddaughter, Elizabeth; two sisters, Donna Jones and Lynell Jackson; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Nancy and Timi Lynn, and an infant brother, Ronnie.
There will be a celebration of life on July 10 at Herrmann Park in Belle Fourche from 4-7 p.m.
