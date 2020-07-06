Roger Arpan, 63, of Spearfish, died July 3, 2020, at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.
Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Visitation will take place at the funeral home 5-7 p.m. Thursday, with a 6 p.m. family service for the public.
The service will be live-streamed on the obituary page on the funeral home’s website. Friends may leave written condolences and view a video tribute there as well at: www.funeralhomeofthenorthernhills.com.
Roger is survived by his parents, Robert and Gay Arpan of Alzada Mont.; brother, Randy (Terry) Arpan of Alzada Mont.; aunts, Barbara (Dave) Brence of Ekalaka Mont., Tam Lyn Hedges of Aladdin Wyo.; nieces and nephews; and his long-time friend, Lucy Estrada of Spearfish.
