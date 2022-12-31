Roger Allen Kleinsasser, 69 of Spearfish passed away on December 19, 2022 in Rapid City, SD.
Roger was born on February 28, 1953 in Huron, SD and attended school there. He came to the hills area after the Rapid City Flood in 1972 to help and took to the hills area. At this time he completed his passion for working on cars. His first project he did was a completely restored pickup and this is when his hobby started. He also restored a white 1930 Model A Coupe and a 1940 Sedan.
Roger married Margaret Davis in July of 1990, together they both enjoyed going to the car races and drag races and had numerous hobbies together. Roger worked as a mechanic at Valley Auto for a number of years for John Lee and then Terry Harris. He had a passion for many old cares and motorcycles and had them all.
He also started working a t an assisted living establishment. Roger and Margaret eventually took this over and that became their home.
Roger is survived by his wife, Margaret; step-children, Shelly (Doug) Kirk, Calvin (Kelli) Davis and Mike (Calley) Davis; step-grandchildren, Valerie (Jon) Czyzewski, Brandin and Kayla Davis and Payne, Preston, Payge Davis; brother in law, Herman (Carlene) Petersen and sister in-law, Marie (Bob) Richards.
Memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish.
