Rodney “Rod” Dean Mundt, 71, of Sturgis, passed away on May 17, 2020.
He is survived by his daughter, Amber (Jesse) Comp and their children, Olivia, Everson, and Mavie; his son, Rory (Amber) Mundt and their children, Hayden, Max, and Lia; his brothers, Don (Kay) Mundt and Wayne (Patti) Mundt; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held with military honors, and interment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery. A celebration of life is planned for a later date where all can attend.
Condolences may be sent to the family, at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
