Rodney Crotteau, 76 of Spearfish, SD passed away on November 22, 2022 at Fort Meade VA Hospital.
Rodney was born on November 1, 1946, to Howard and Clara (Kruesel) in Wausau, Wisconsin. After graduating from Norwood High School (Norwood, CO) in 1964 he joined the United States Navy serving on the USS Constellation from 1964 to 1970.
On May 23, 1970, Rodney married the love of his life, Diana (Babcoke) in Loveland, CO. Rodney and Diana were blessed with three children, Cathy, Erika and Randy.
Rodney worked at Eastman Kodak in Windsor, Colorado before retiring and moving to South Dakota. While in South Dakota he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gambling, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved going on rides in the hills looking for wildlife. He also liked to metal detect, gold panning, telling stories and listening to music.
Rodney is survived by his wife, Diana of Spearfish; children; Cathy (Mark) Brunner of Severance, CO, Erika (Shane) Jordan of Spearfish, SD and Randy (Brynn) Crotteau of Belle Fourche, SD; grandchildren; Lauren (Tyler) Turk, Brandon (Claire) Crotteau, Lane Brunner, Austin Crotteau, Devin Jordan and Brady Crotteau.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Howard and Clara Crotteau; brother, Larry Crotteau; sister, Janice Crotteau; and his in-laws Guy and Louise Babcoke.
Rodney will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, November 28, 2022, at Black Hills Funeral Home in Sturgis.
