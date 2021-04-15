Rocky Vern Johnson, 65, Spearfish, died on Friday, April 9, 2021, at his home in Spearfish.
Rocky was born on Nov. 23, 1955, in Miles City, Mont., to Robert and Ardeth (Childers) Johnson. He grew up in Montana and later around Richland Center, Wis.
Rocky enlisted and served in the US Army from 1974-1977. After the service he moved to Gillette, Wyo., area and worked in the coal mines. Later in life he lived in Georgia and also the Black Hills of South Dakota.
Rocky is survived by his two sons, Rob (Amanda) Johnson, Spearfish and Brian Johnson, Piedmont, S.C.; his mother, Ardeth Johnson, Terry, Montana; sister, Judy (Steve) Jeske, Bonners Ferry, Idaho, and numerous grandchildren, cousins, nephew and friends.
Rocky was preceded in death by his father, Robert Johnson.
A private graveside service will be held at Black Hills National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held for family and friends at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
