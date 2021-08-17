Roberta Charlotte Raines, 99, of Lead, died on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Hospice House in Rapid City.
Roberta was born on March 18, 1922, to William and Margaret (Beach) Nommensen in Raymond, S.D., She went to school in Raymond, S.D., and attended Huron Business School after high school.
Roberta met Robert Raines while working at the grocery store in Raymond. They were married in Cambridge, Minn., on Oct. 18, 1941. Roberta and Robert farmed outside of Raymond for several years and were living there when their daughters Rita and Roma were born. The family moved to Lead in 1953.
Roberta was a dedicated homemaker, caring for her family and household with devotion. She was a prolific knitter and an accomplished seamstress and quilter. She sewed and knitted beautifully detailed doll clothes, giving them as gifts and selling them at local gift shops and craft fairs. Many children have Roberta to thank for hours of play with their fashionably dressed Barbie dolls. She was especially known for making pioneer dresses that included sunbonnets. In addition to doll clothes, Roberta often knitted mittens, sweaters, and blankets that she gave to those in need. She frequently sent warm handknit clothing to the World Vision organization. Roberta’s many quilts are works of art, carefully pieced, and quilted with her tiny stitches. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren especially cherish the many handmade gifts she made for them.
Roberta was a devout Christian who found inspiration and comfort in the Word of the Lord. She was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in Lead, where she was active in the Ladies Aid Society for more than 60 years.
Roberta appreciated the glory of God reflected in His creation. She loved living in the beautiful Black Hills. She enjoyed drives through Spearfish Canyon and picnics at Roughlock Falls. She spent many hours on her front porch and often spoke of her joy in the beauty of the mountains, trees, and sky.
Roberta had a gift for friendship throughout her life. She was a kind and helpful neighbor, known for her warm welcome to neighborhood children. She was an attentive listener with a gentle demeanor and a delightful sense of humor. She made friends easily and in her later years she was blessed with a circle of friends of different ages who visited her frequently. Roberta was especially grateful for the kind assistance of her friends and neighbors which allowed her to continue to live in her own home to the age of 97.
Roberta is survived by her daughter Rita Keckler of Sioux Falls, and her daughter and son-in-law Roma and David Bell of Perth, Western Australia; her grandchildren Marcy Keckler (Tom Fabbro), Minneapolis, Minn.; Lisa Keckler (Geoff Courtney), San Antonio, Texas; Scott Keckler (Jennifer Johnson), Sioux Falls; and Jeremy (Jolene) Keckler, Sioux Falls; her 11 great-grandchildren: Julia and Frank Fabbro; Elizabeth, Kathryn, Robert and Margaret Courtney; Adrian, Gabriel, and Nathanuel Keckler; and Collin and Seth Keckler; her honorary grandsons Lee Ertman and Cody Ertman; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Roberta was preceded in death by her husband Robert Raines, her parents William and Margaret Nommensen, and her son-in-law James Keckler.
Roberta’s family is grateful to the exceptional staff at Golden Ridge Senior Living, Lead-Deadwood Hospital, and Hospice House in Rapid City for the care Roberta received in the final years of her life.
A visitation with family will take place at First Presbyterian Church, 12 Baltimore Street, in Lead on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 1 p.m. The funeral service will be held at First Presbyterian Church at 2 p.m., burial will follow at Mountain Lawn Cemetery followed by a reception in the church hall. The family requests that memorials in Roberta’s honor be given to First Presbyterian Church in Lead or to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the care of the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
