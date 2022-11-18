Robert Thad (Bob) Jones
Robert Thad (Bob) Jones passed away on October 29, 2022 at his home in Chandler, Arizona. Born January 19, 1935 in Deadwood South Dakota to Mildred and Garland Jones.

Bob is survived by his wife, Yvonne, two children; Melodie (Dan) Schultz and Thad (Shalon) Jones, 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to Yvonne at 15802 S. Gilbert Rd., #27, Chandler, AZ 85225.

