Robert Sliper, 84, passed away Friday Nov. 13, 2020, in Greely, Colo., after a brief battle with COVID-19. His family was grateful they were able to talk to him on the phone just prior to his passing. He will always be remembered as a father to many and a friend to all and must be very relieved to be by his wife’s side once again.
Bob was born Feb. 25, 1936, in Deadwood. He graduated from Lead High School in 1954. Following his proud service in the Navy, he graduated from SDSM&T in 1964, with a degree in civil engineering. He married Maureen Jundt on Nov. 8, 1959 in Menno, S.D. Bob lived a life full of many accolades, accomplishments, and adventures, too numerous to list. The people that knew him knew what many of those were as Bob was an avid storyteller. His world revolved around his grandkids, he was very dedicated to his community, and he still lived in the house he grew up in that his father built in Lead. His mind was sharp as a tack to the end and a valuable historian, and part of local history, has been lost.
He is survived by his daughter, Sue (Brian) Artz, Bismarck, N.D.; son, Mike (Laurie) Sliper, Rapid City; sister, Bette (Harlan) Gellhaus; grandchildren, Samuel Artz and Nick and Madelyn Sliper along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maureen; parents, Harold and Esther Sliper; in-laws, John and Hildegard Jundt; sister, Beverly Kessler; and niece, Jan Walker.
A private service will be held for immediate family only at the Black Hills National Cemetery. The family hopes to have a celebration of life whenever Covid has passed.
Memorials may be given to the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Lead and/or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
His online guestbook is available to sign at www.osheimschmidt.com.
