Robert Nathan Ellis, 68, of Spearfish, passed away at his home in Spearfish on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Robert was born February 13, 1952 in Farmington, Mo., to Thomas William and Alice (Adams) Ellis. Robert was the third youngest in a family of 10 children. Robert attended Central R-III School District in Park Hills, Mo. Robert enlisted in the Army Aug. 29, 1969, and served our country during the Vietnam War from 1970-1971 earning several service medals. After an honorable discharge from the Army, Robert married Randalei (Cureton) Ellis in Casper, Wyo., and they were blessed with two children, Robert and Jamie. Robert led a successful career and retired as a pipefitter from Plumbers & Pipefitters UA Local 192.
Robert will be remembered for his ability to make people laugh with his quick wit, jokes and big tales. According to his siblings, he kept the entire household in stitches with his antics and kept his Mother on her toes with his mischievous ways. He liked to spend quiet time fishing in local creeks or on horseback riding in the hills around the family home with his friends.
Robert’s love of the outdoors remained with him as he started a family of his own. Robert, Randi and their two children would spend most of their weekends camping, fishing and exploring their surroundings. After retirement Robert and Randi spent several summers as campground hosts at Rocky Point Recreation Area in Belle Fourche where they shared their love of the outdoors with their grandchildren. As the sun would go down you could always find Robert sitting around the campfire telling stories and enjoying time with his family.
Robert is survived by his wife Randalei Ellis of Spearfish, son Robert (Lisa) Ellis of Eden Prairie, Minn., daughter Jamie (Christopher) Lindemann of Fort Collins, Colo., and nine grandchildren. He is also survived by six sisters Carol (Robert) Womack of Bismarck, Mo., Mary Ann George of Park Hills, Mo., Nola (Kirk) McElrath of Irondale, Mo., Janet (Danny) Nicholson of Park Hills, Mo., Brenda (Jimmie) Maxfield of Solebury, Pa., and Resa (Mike) Wampler of Desloge, Mo., and one brother Lynn (Judy) Ellis of Park Hills, Mo. Robert was proceeded in death by his parents Alice (Adams) Ellis, Thomas William Ellis, brothers Gerald Ellis and Gary Ellis and grandson Jack Alvin Ellis.
Due to COVID-19 a private memorial service celebrating Robert’s life will be held at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels in Spearfish, on Friday, June 26, 2020, followed by private service at Black Hills National Cemetery with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robert’s name would be appreciated to Spearfish Veterans Monument.
