Robert Lloyd Oien Sr, 83

Robert “Bob” was born in Heaton, N.D., on Dec. 7, 1937 to Jennie Cecelia Moe and Alf Hildur Oien and passed away peacefully at home Feb. 6, 2021 in Priest River, Idaho from congestive heart failure.
He served in both the National Guard and the U.S. Air Force. In 1960 he married Deanna Alice Loften in Lead. They were married for 25 years and had four children: Robert Jr., Vicki, Julie and Mark. Deanna passed away in 1985, and in 1987 he married Donna Freemont Anderson in Rapid City - a marriage that lasted 34 years.
Bob was employed by Homestake Mining Co. at their lumber mill in Spearfish. When it was sold to Pope & Talbot, Inc., he continued on as Shipping Foreman until his retirement in 2001. He served as a volunteer EMT for Spearfish Ambulance Service for 15 years.
Upon his retirement, he and Donna moved to Priest River, Idaho and spent eight years building their home on 20 acres just south of Priest Lake. Bob was a talented woodworker who put his heart and soul into everything he worked on, including some very artistic log furniture. He loved animals, and he and Donna were charter members of Priest River Animal Rescue, where fostering usually turned into adoption — nine in total over the years.
Bob is survived by his wife Donna, his sons Robert Jr. and Mark, daughter Julie and step children Amy and Grant, 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was a wonderful husband and caring father and grandfather. He was unfailingly kind, hard working and honest and will be genuinely missed by all who knew and loved him.
There is no service planned at this time, but donations can be made in his memory to: Priest River Animal Rescue, PO Box 1626, Priest River, ID. 83856.
