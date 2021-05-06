Robert John Henderson, 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the Michael J. Fitzmaurice Veterans Home in Hot Springs.
Robert was born on July 18, 1936, in Kirk, S.D., to Clarence and Dorothy (Mackinnon) Henderson. He attended Lead public schools, and graduated from Lead High School in 1954. After high school Robert attended the Black Hills School of Mines in Rapid City for a time, then moved to Minneapolis to start a long career as a draftsman, tool designer, and salesman for computer-aided design and drafting systems. He married Barbara Secora of Delano, Minn., in 1959, and that same year began serving a four-year hitch with the US Air Force. His marriage produced three beautiful children; Colleen Mae, Margo Dorothy, and William John. Robert loved the out-of-doors, especially the beautiful Black Hills. After retirement he returned back home to Lead, and later moved to Spearfish. During his life he enjoyed hiking, biking, fishing, bowling and spending many hours playing cribbage with his friends in Lead. He also earned his pilot’s license, and loved to take a single-engine Cessna for a spin every now and then in his younger years.
Robert is survived by his daughter, Margo Henderson of Kingman, Ariz.; son, William Henderson of Lake Worth, Fla.; grandchildren, Kaylee Henderson and Seth Henderson also of Lake Worth, Fla.; brothers, Keith (Kandis) Henderson of Carroll, Iowa, and Steve (Gail) Henderson of Papillion, Neb.; and his cousin, Evelyn Murdy of Lead; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two infant brothers, Charles and George; his daughter, Colleen; his sister, Maxine Kermu; and his parents, Clarence and Dorothy Henderson.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Michael J. Fitzmaurice Veterans Home in Hot Springs, where Robert lived for the past two years. We appreciate their sincere love and dedication to our father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend.
Memorial services and burial will be held later when the family can schedule a convenient time to gather together.
