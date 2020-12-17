Robert Grant Thomas (aka Bob or Grant) 74, of Redding, Calif., passed away on Nov. 19, 2020, after a brief bout of cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold C Thomas and Erma Grant Warwick, his step-brother James A Warwick, and step-father Joseph Warwick. He is survived by his wife Jane, of Redding, Calif., and his brother, John Thomas, of Campbell, Calif.
Bob was born in Seattle, Wash., and grew up in Lead, graduating with the class of 1964. He served in the Air Force, for one year in 1965, and received an honorable discharge to return home to help his ailing mother.
He received his doctorate in Optometry from the Southern California College of Optometry in Fullerton, Calif., in 1976. He subsequently started a private practice in Chester, Calif., which he maintained for 16 years. In 1987, he also purchased a practice from Dr. Eric Robathan in Redding, Calif. He retired in January 2012.
He was well-liked by his friends and classmates, enjoyed golfing and a good cold beer afterward, motorcycles and cars (particularly his beloved 55 Ford), and was a very accomplished do-it-yourselfer. There were no services for Bob, but his ashes will be cared for by his loving wife Jane. He was a great guy, and we will miss him immensely.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.