Robert G. Roesler passed away on March 31st, 2023 after a long struggle with dementia. He was 87 years old. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Robert was the eldest son of George and Mildred Roesler of Lead, South Dakota. He was born in Deadwood on May 13th, 1935. He and his brothers Gilbert and Paul grew up on Park Avenue above the family grocery store. Robert excelled at athletics, being a three sport standout at Lead High School. His skills as a football player earned him a scholarship to the University of South Dakota in Vermillion upon his 1953 graduation from high school.

