Robert G. Roesler passed away on March 31st, 2023 after a long struggle with dementia. He was 87 years old. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Robert was the eldest son of George and Mildred Roesler of Lead, South Dakota. He was born in Deadwood on May 13th, 1935. He and his brothers Gilbert and Paul grew up on Park Avenue above the family grocery store. Robert excelled at athletics, being a three sport standout at Lead High School. His skills as a football player earned him a scholarship to the University of South Dakota in Vermillion upon his 1953 graduation from high school.
After getting a degree in History in 1957, Robert was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Army and served for five years in Missouri, South Korea and California. While in California, Robert met and married Frankie Roesler (nee Jones) in 1962. Upon resigning his commission, Robert began his career as an educator. At various times he was a teacher, a football coach, and a counselor and psychological technician. Robert earned a Masters’ Degree that further advanced his career working in Wyoming, California and South Dakota. The couple’s first child, Vanessa, was born in Newcastle, Wyoming in 1963 and their youngest, Kyle, was born in Portland, Oregon in 1967.
Robert retired from the school business in Rapid City in 1997. He enjoyed his retirement for several years, golfing and regularly meeting up with his high school classmates from the Class of 1953, before being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2008. Due to the progression of that disease, Robert has lived in the Dorset Home in Spearfish since 2019. He passed peacefully due to complications from this disease.
Robert is survived by his wife Frankie, his children Vanessa and Kyle, and his brother Paul. Though Alzheimer’s took away his memories, his autonomy, his personality and eventually his life, he approached each day with as much energy, passion and hope as he could. It is his enthusiasm for life, his quick laugh and the time he devoted to his family that those who knew him best will always remember.
