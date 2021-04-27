Robert D. Mykleby 74 of Lead, passed away on April 22, 2021, at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Bob was born Sept. 6, 1946, in Aberdeen, to Olaf and Mary (Gilmor) Mykleby. He attended school in Aberdeen, and graduated from Central High School in 1964. He completed Auto Body School in Minneapolis, Minn., and cars became his passion. In 1983, Bob and Jeri (Cracco) Mykleby joined hearts. Bob having three children and Jeri having two they became one family.
Bob moved to the Black Hills in 1974, and worked as an auto body technician. He then worked for Homestake Mining Company for 23 years before returning to his love of cars and working in his own business, Bob’s Auto Body. He continued to enjoy and operate his business until the time of his death.
Survivors include his wife, Jeri, and his children: Marla Mykleby of Longmont, Colo.; Bob (Tiffanie) Mykleby of Tumwater, Wash.; Trina (Jason) Hagerty of Berthoud, Colo.; Brian Morrison (Danita) of Vine Grove, Ky., and Todd (Marianna) Morrison of Centerville, Ohio. ‘GranBob’ is survived by eight grandchildren: Miranda Mykleby, Ayden and Alex Mykleby, Coyle and Dane Hagerty, Derek and Michael Morrison, and Sarah Morrison. Bob is also survived by his twin sister Mary Ann (Lowell) Myers of Rapid City.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Olaf and Mary Mykleby, and brothers, Gordon and Morris.
Memorial services will be held at the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Lead, on April 29, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at Mt. Lawn Cemetery, Rochford Road, Lead. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to the Twin City Animal Shelter.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
