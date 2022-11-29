Robert D. “Bob” Furrow was born on September 24, 1926, in Farmingdale, South Dakota to George and Hazel (Crosbie) Furrow. The Furrow family moved several times during his youth, before settling on a ranch southwest of New Underwood, SD, which had previously been owned by Hazel’s parents, William and Flora Crosbie. Bob graduated from New Underwood High School in June of 1944, and on October 31st of that year, he joined the US Navy ... and the war.
He said he “liked the way he was treated,” so he “stayed for 30 years.” For the first ten years, he served as an Aviation Ordnanceman, working on aircraft machine guns, loading bombs, and flying as an aerial gunner and bombardier. He relished the excitement of flying from aircraft carriers in tailhook planes, and later with land-based patrol bombers making anti-submarine patrols.
While stationed in Jacksonville Florida, he met the beautiful Henrietta Fizer, and in June 1953, they were married.
They spent their honeymoon on a 1951 Harley - Bob, with his hands on the throttle and clutch, Henrietta with hers wrapped around his waist. They rode together until he decided being a father meant it prudent to trade his bike for a car. Following his first decade in the Navy, he changed his rating specialty to photographer and 20 years later retired as a Master Chief Photographer’s Mate. During that time (and throughout his life) he took some of the most incredible photographs.
His most notable duty assignments (among 18 ships, squadrons, and stations) included Air Anti-Submarine Squadron Thirty-Two, Patrol Squadron Five, the USS Wasp, the Atlantic Fleet Combat Camera Group, the Naval Photographic Center, Light Photographic Squadron Sixty-Three, and the USS Forrestal. Bob’s Naval career spanned three decades ... and three wars. When he retired in 1974, he worked another 29 years for the Navy as a Civil Service photographer in Norfolk, Virginia.
After Henrietta passed away in 1998, he moved to Pennsylvania to be near his daughter, Janice, and son, Brian. When his son married in 2001, Bob returned to South Dakota where his brother and sister lived and made his home in Spearfish. There he became an active member of the Spearfish Writers Group (where he honed his writing skills) and Spearfish American Legion Post 164 and VFW Post 5860 (where he enjoyed the company and comradery of his fellow veterans).
He also served 15 years with the Spearfish, South Dakota police department as an administrative volunteer three mornings a week.
In 2009, he published the novel, The Accidental Executioner, which reflected his time and experiences in the Navy and on the ranch, as well as his passion for firearms and motorcycles, and in 2012 he published Lyrics, Limericks and Poems, in which he offered tales of lovers, losers, bikers, cowboys, cowgirls, pool players, and barroom brawls.
Far more important than his earthly achievements, Bob was a man of steadfast faith and conviction. He lived humbly and loved fiercely. If he told you that he loved you, he meant it ... with every fiber of his being. Bob was generous to a fault, always willing to offer others a moment of his time, a dollar from his wallet, or the benefit of the doubt. He was the modern embodiment of 1 Corinthians 13.
He was always patient and always kind. He did not envy the lives of others. Instead, he lived his own to the fullest. He was humble beyond measure. Though he had plenty about which he could boast ... he never did. And he honored others in word and deed.
He was not easily angered. And he never withheld forgiveness. If he told you he forgave you, you were forgiven ... completely and without reservation. He was saddened by the evils of the world and did his part to make this world a better, safer, happier place.
Bob always told the truth. The only known exception to this was his insistence that his life story - if it is ever written - be categorized as fiction. Because, in his words, “No one would believe it, anyway.”
He protected others when they needed it. He trusted others, even when they didn’t deserve it. And he was ever hopeful. Bob always found a way to persevere, no matter what life threw at him.
He loved the Lord with all his heart. And he loved the people God placed in his life. He was a man for whom all was never too much to give.
In his younger days, he loved to sing, and he loved to dance. And he longed for the day he could dance again. And that day came on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022, when, at 96, he passed from this life to the next.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents George and Hazel (Crosbie), his bride of 45 years, Henrietta (Fizer), his brothers, Jim and Harold, his sister Florabelle, his only and beloved son Brian, and a multitude who, over nearly a century, called him either Chief or friend… or both.
Those left behind to remember this incredible, faithful, honorable man include his daughter, Janice Jo Furrow, her husband, Greg Glass, two grandsons, R. Erin Lenth and Jonathan Clark, six great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter – born just weeks before his passing – and scores of others whose lives were better simply because he called them friend.
In honor of Bob’s memory and in lieu of flowers, the family of Bob Furrow asks that you consider a donation to Camp His Way, which honors his love of children, shooting, the outdoors, and the Lord. Donations can be made by visiting bit.ly/camphisway or by writing a check out to Camp His Way. Donations can also be mailed to:
Visitation will be from 2pm-4pm, Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish, SD.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30am, Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery with full military honors will be provided by the Spearfish Honor Guard and the US Navy.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.