Robert D. ‘Bob’ Furrow
Click to purchase this photo

Robert D. “Bob” Furrow was born on September 24, 1926, in Farmingdale, South Dakota to George and Hazel (Crosbie) Furrow. The Furrow family moved several times during his youth, before settling on a ranch southwest of New Underwood, SD, which had previously been owned by Hazel’s parents, William and Flora Crosbie.  Bob graduated from New Underwood High School in June of 1944, and on October 31st of that year, he joined the US Navy ... and the war.  

He said he “liked the way he was treated,” so he “stayed for 30 years.” For the first ten years, he served as an Aviation Ordnanceman, working on aircraft machine guns, loading bombs, and flying as an aerial gunner and bombardier. He relished the excitement of flying from aircraft carriers in tailhook planes, and later with land-based patrol bombers making anti-submarine patrols.  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.