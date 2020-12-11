Robert “Butch” Eugene Calhoon, 72, of Spearfish, died Dec. 4, 2020 at his home.
Robert was born Nov. 29, 1948, to Dean and Pat Calhoon in Lead.
He was a resident of Northern Hills Training Center at Hill Street in Spearfish where they took great care of him. Robert enjoyed going for rides and chocolate milkshakes. He also enjoyed sitting in his recliner and watching the world around him.
He is survived by his siblings; Connie (Barney) Wagner of Spearfish, Jolene (Eric) Beeman of Belle Fourche, Tom (Laurie) Calhoon of Spearfish and Tim (Fox) Calhoon of Nisland, several nieces and nephews and his Northern Hills Training Center family. Robert was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to benefit the Northern Hills Training Center at Hill Street and Veterans Honored Interment.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 17, 2020, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish, with inurnment at a later date at Black Hills National Cemetery.
A luncheon will be served by the Spearfish American Legion Auxiliary at Studio 621 (621 N. Main St.) in Spearfish.
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
