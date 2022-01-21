Robert “Bob” Varick

Robert (Bob) David Varick, 74, of Hot Springs, SD, died January 18th, 2022.
Bob was born to Helen (Fitzner) Bennett and Robert Clair Varick on July 4th, 1947. He graduated from Hot Springs High School in 1965 and began a career at Homestake Mining Company in Lead, SD. He was drafted into the Army in 1967, achieved sharpshooter status, and was stationed in Germany programming Pershing ballistic missiles. In 1968 he married his high school sweetheart and wife of 53 years, Marilyn (Kommes) Varick.
After his military service he returned to work at Homestake. He loved working at the mine, where he met many lifelong friends. “Bobby Pureheart” was proud of his crew’s safety record, his work training mine rescue teams, and to have stood on every level of the mine.
Bob’s life-long passion was fishing, and he spent many happy days, with his friends, at his ‘fishing shack’ on the Oahe Reservoir. Bob loved his family and played an involved and much appreciated role in the lives of his two daughters, Nancy and Valoree.
Bob is survived by his mother, Helen Bennett; his wife, Marilyn Varick; his daughters Nancy (Scott Deane) Varick and Valoree (Garrett Fry) Varick; brothers Larry (Pat) Varick, Mike (Linda) Varick; his sisters Debbie (Art) Crawford and Nancy Jane (Sue Ganje) Varick; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert C. Varick and his brother, Casey Varick.
In lieu of flowers or memorial donations, Bob’s family invites you to share pictures and memories of him. They are sincerely grateful to the staff of the Hot Springs VA Medical Center, Fall River Health Services, Seven Sisters Living Center, and Stillwater Hospice, whose care made his final days safe and comfortable.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to www.kinkadefunerals.com.
