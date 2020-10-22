Robert (Bob) Vane Burns Junior, 66, of Spearfish, died Oct. 5, 2020, at the Monument Health Spearfish Hospital from heart disease.
Bob was born in Newcastle, Wyo. on Oct. 6, 1953, to Robert V. and Beverly Burns. After graduating from Newcastle High School, he attended the University of Wyoming.
Bob was employed by the Wyoming Department of Transportation for over 30 years enjoying his work from start to finish. He retired from WYDOT in 2011. While at WYDOT he continued his education, earning his Associates of Science degree in Engineering Technology, but when he became a certified bridge inspector; he found that inspecting bridges was his passion.
Bob was an avid outdoorsman. Hiking, fishing, hunting and camping with family and friends in and around Wyoming sparked many campfires, stories, great memories and a few emergency room visits. Bob and Jo went on several extended back country camping trips throughout their 44 years of marriage.
Bob retired five days earlier than his wife Jo, and after that eternal wait, they started traveling the U.S. in a 5th-wheeler, camping and hiking, and exploring all over Bob’s beloved country.
Soon after getting on the road they stopped in Spearfish to visit Dr. David Elsom and his family, since Dave is Jo’s older brother, and some how stayed four months instead of just a week or so. During the travels there was always a side mission of looking for the right place to retire. In the end nothing compared to Spearfish and Bob and Jo bought a house and have settled the dust from their feet here for the last eight years.
Oh, it bears mentioning that Jo loved Bob enough that they stopped and looked closely at each and every significant bridge that they could have just as easily driven across at highway speeds. As I help my sister write this obituary (brother George) she points out that she doesn’t think it was every significant bridge along the way, she remembers it being each and every bridge they ever crossed, and they even went out of their way to find others that they didn’t need to cross.
Here in Spearfish Bob was restricted somewhat by his health and he diverted his interest largely to his woodshop, restoring antique furniture and building needed items.
Bob is survived by his wife Jo, son Kris (Kathleen), three grandchildren, sister LaRayne (Jim), brother Bill (Donna), and six brothers and sisters-in-law and over 70, nieces and nephews (that’s right 70) and many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, niece Cambria, nephew Bopper, and his son Kyle.
Due to COVID-19 Bob’s service is being delayed until next spring.
Kyle was killed in Iraq in service of his country, not only was Bob a Gold Star parent but he served in the Wyoming National Guard for six years and was honorably discharged.
