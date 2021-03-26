Robert “Bob” Tope, 74, of Newell, died after a courageous battle with cancer Monday, March 22, 2021 at Monument Hospital in Spearfish.
Robert Joe Tope was born May 9, 1946 in Spearfish, to Robert Sinnett and Mildred Della (Shepherd) Tope. Bob had two younger brothers, Larry and Jay. He spent most of his childhood on the ranch Northwest of Moorcroft, Wyo., and graduated from Moorcroft High School in 1964. He spent the summer on a custom combine crew and then attended the teacher college at Black Hills State University. After graduation, he taught school at Colony, Wyo., where he met Sandra Ann Reando. They were married October 27, 1972. They made their home on the farm at Newell, and he operated Tope’s Elevator for many years. Bob later married Blinda Lee Lettau on Sept 17, 1983.
Bob was a lifelong learner. He studied everything but especially loved learning about anything agricultural. He was always thinking about the earth and the shape of the land and how it came to be. He enjoyed the challenge of growing all varieties of crops and perfecting their production. His curiosity led him to try his hand at several entrepreneurial ventures throughout his life. He also enjoyed traveling and in recent years was able to check off many of his “want to see” places. Dancing was another of Bob’s passions and he could be found on the dance floor almost every weekend. He especially enjoyed country western swing dancing, waltzes, and polka festivals and made many friends on and around the dance floor. He would drive many miles for a good dance.
Robert is survived by his mother, Mildred Tope and brother, Jay (Wilma) Tope of Aladdin, Wyo., his children: Jeremy (Dawn) Tope of Dixon, Mo.; Brian (Anita) Tope of Rozet, Wyo.; Larissa (Mike) Anderson of Kansas City, Mo.; Brandon (Jessica) Gatzke of Newell, and Heather Gatzke, Molly (Joel) Blair, Zachary Tope and daughter-in-law Mattie Tope of Belle Fourche, as well as 15 grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by his father, Robert Sinnett Tope, and his brother, Larry James Tope.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 29, 2021 at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish followed by a luncheon at the Branding Iron Steakhouse in Belle Fourche at 12 p.m. Graveside services will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Moore Hill Cemetery in Hulett, Wyo.
A memorial has been established to the Moore Hill Cemetery Board, Hulett, Wyo. Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
