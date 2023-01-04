Robert “Bob” F. Yanzick, 97 formerly of Spearfish died January 1, 2023 in Phillip, SD
Bob was born November 3, 1925 in Deadwood, SD to Steve and Elora (Floyd) Yanzick. He was raised in Centennial Valley and attended grade and high school in Spearfish. He then attended training in Denver, CO to become a field surgical technician. He entered the US Army as surgical tech serving at the China SV Command Hospital in China. He was honorable discharged in 1946. He married Patricia McNeill on March 29, 1948.Bob worked for Homestake Sawmill and later for Homestake Mine for many years.
Bob was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Spearfish Senior Citizens and National Horseshoe Pitchers association.
Bob is survived by six grandsons, one granddaughter, six great-grandchildren, brothers; Joe and Tim sister, Patty Jean Havlovick.
He was preceded in death by his wife Pat, daughters, Carol Ann Anderson & Rita Kay Cole, son, Michael, parents and brothers; Lyle, Eldon, Alvin, Phil and Bruce.
Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11:00am, with a Rosary service prior to start at 10:15am, Friday, January 6, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish. Burial with full military honors will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery.
