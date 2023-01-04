Yanzick.tif
Robert “Bob” F. Yanzick, 97 formerly of Spearfish died January 1, 2023 in Phillip, SD

Bob was born November 3, 1925 in Deadwood, SD to Steve and Elora (Floyd) Yanzick. He was raised in Centennial Valley and attended grade and high school in Spearfish.  He then attended training in Denver, CO to become a field surgical technician. He entered the US Army as surgical tech serving at the China SV Command Hospital in China. He was honorable discharged in 1946. He married Patricia McNeill on March 29, 1948.Bob worked for Homestake Sawmill and later for Homestake Mine for many years.

