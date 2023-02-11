Robert Richards Picture.jpg
Robert “Bob” Allen Richards, 84, of Spearfish died February 4, 2023 at the Department of Veterans Ft. Meade Hospital, Ft. Meade, SD.

Bob was born June 21, 1938 in Ekalaka, MT to Charles and Era (Hopkins) Richards.  He grew up near Boyes, MT and attended country school there until moving to Belle Fourche where he attended school to the 9th grade.   He enlisted in the United States Navy in June 1955 and was honorably discharged in June of 1959.  

