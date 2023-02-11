Robert “Bob” Allen Richards, 84, of Spearfish died February 4, 2023 at the Department of Veterans Ft. Meade Hospital, Ft. Meade, SD.
Bob was born June 21, 1938 in Ekalaka, MT to Charles and Era (Hopkins) Richards. He grew up near Boyes, MT and attended country school there until moving to Belle Fourche where he attended school to the 9th grade. He enlisted in the United States Navy in June 1955 and was honorably discharged in June of 1959.
Bob’s family had the Kokomo Kids Band and they traveled all over playing for dances. Bob didn’t play in the band but he did enjoy going to the dances and dancing with the girls. He always enjoyed the family gatherings at Christmas and Thanksgiving time and anytime the family got together.
Bob lived in Oregon for awhile where he worked as a roofer with his brother Kenneth. He was also an over the road truck driver and worked for several years as a diesel mechanic.
Bob married Marcia Jo Demos on March 23, 1985 in Belle Fourche. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and mushrooming.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, CE “Buster” Richards and Dale Ray Richards; sisters, Kathryn Richardson, Virginia Portwood and Margie Richards.
He is survived by his wife, Marcia Jo Richards of Spearfish; children, Julie Reynolds of Georgetown, IL, Timothy (Tammy) Hawkins of Belle Fourche and Larry Hawkins of Spearfish; brothers, Kenneth Richards of Spearfish and Charles “Chuck” (Robin) Richards of Belle Fourche; sister, Juanita “Pete” Apland of Belle Fourche; 7 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and nieces and nephews; a special friend, Peggy Whitney of Spearfish and special Day Care friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, February 15 at 11:00 am at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche with Reverend Chuck Aurand officiating. Inurnment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis with military honors provided by the Belle Fourche Veterans Honor Guard and the US Navy Honor Guard. The funeral will be published for viewing at klinefuneralchapel.com live streaming site following the service.
The family suggests memorials to the St. Joseph’s Indian School, 1301 N Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325.
The family extends a special thank you to Fort Meade Doctors, Nurses and the VA Police.
