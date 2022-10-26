Died September 22, 2022 Died December 11, 2021 Robert (Bob, Coach) and Roberta Noel shared 66 years of devoted marriage which continually emphasized communication, commitment, compassion, listening and most importantly eternal love. Their personal journeys started on opposite sides of the country. Roberta was born in Huron, South Dakota and Robert was raised in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. Fate aligned when they both met at Arizona State University in Tempe, while Roberta’s father was the Dean of Journalism and Robert received a football scholarship. Upon seeing her brown eyes, Robert fell immediately in love with Roberta and their love story began. Their love blossomed and they married soon thereafter. Their self-professed greatest accomplishment was raising their three boys, Phillip (Erin), Douglas (Dana) and Michael (Coleen), eight grandchildren, and 6 (soon to be 8) great-grandchildren.
Roberta was an accomplished pianist and cellist. She loved to read and treasured conversations on any topic. While always listening to other opinions to further her understanding of life and its intricacies, she loved the challenge of a debate. She was an incredible cook and loved family gatherings. Bob had a passion for Sundevil football that lasted to the end. He excelled both as a player (aka the “Hole Blaster” Noel) and as a football coach. Bob was one of the first coaches in the nation to effectively implement the wishbone offense and use of playbook wristbands for quarterbacks. An avid teacher both on and off the field, he retired from the California School System in the 1990’s. Dad, Pops, Grandpa, Gramps and Gpa was funny, patient, kind and selfless. He was the “Gentle Giant” of the Noel clan.
Robert and Roberta spent all of their summers in the Paha Sapa’s (Black Hills) at their beloved summer home. Reverting to simpler times, (chopping wood, using a wood stove for cooking and heating, sipping water from the fresh spring water flowing out of the hills), allowed them time to focus on their fierce love for family without distraction. This home will remain a cherished keepsake and a reminder that both Bob and Roberta are deeply missed here on earth. Their home was always filled with great affection and laughter that rattled the walls. We celebrate with them, knowing they have been reunited in God’s kingdom.
