Bob passed peacefully surrounded and loved by his family on March 25, 2023.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Paula Burrill; his son, Alex (Jane) Burrill and their children, James, Jacob, Ross and Katie; son, Paul (Tanya) Burrill and their children, Lana and Todd; daughter, Kathryn (Michael) Iverson and their children, Brennan, Ben and Lexi; brother, Richard (Char) Burrill; and his sister, Barbara (Jim) Cooch.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Col.(Ret) Wilson and Betty Burrill.
While growing up in an Air Force family, Bob moved seven times before graduating from Great Falls High School in Montana. Bob then honorably served his country in the United States Army and went on to meet the love of his life, Paula McGinnis at Black Hills University. They married and moved to Denver, Colorado where Bob started his career as a sales engineer and they started their family with the birth of their son, Alex. The young family then moved to Edmonds, Washington where Paul and Kate were born. Bob’s career took them to New Mexico and back to Colorado. Bob and Paula then retired in Spearfish.
Paula and family would like to thank all the caregivers at the Sturgis Hospital and Hospice for their loving care of Bob.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Faith Bible Church in Spearfish.
Services will be held in May (date/time TBD) at Faith Bible Church in Spearfish.
