Robert A. Haag, 78, passed away at his home in Spearfish, with family, on Dec 5, 2021.
Robert was born in Huron, S.D., to Robert E. and Doris Haag of Tulare, S.D. He lived in Tulare until 1957, when his father accepted a job at Homestake Mining Co, in Lead. Robert graduated from Lead High School in 1961.
On January 23, 1966, he married Lenora Gifford, of Lead, SD and they made their home in Lead. Robert attended Black Hills State college, and later started working at Homestake Mining Co. as an operator at Kirk Hydro Electric Plant. In 1977, he accepted a new position at the Hydro Electric Plants in Spearfish Canyon and Robert, Lenora and their three children moved to Spearfish. In 2000, Robert retired from this position, but he continued to work at the Hydro Electric Plant in Spearfish Park on a part time basis until 2014.
Robert enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, camping, and spending time with family. He could fix anything and loved working on vehicles and tinkering in his workshop.
Robert is survived by his wife, Lenora; children, Alan, Jane, and Suzanne; grandchildren, Cameron, Tessa, and Kristin; siblings, Diane, Deby and Bette; as well as many nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by his parents.
Robert was cremated and a graveside service will commence at Tulare Cemetery, in Tulare, S.D., at a later date.
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
