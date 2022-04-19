Richard “Tiny” Markeson, 82, of Belle Fourche, passed away April 14, 2022, at Spearfish Monument Hospital.
Richard was born Dec. 22, 1939, in Superior, Wis., to Alvin and Ida (Sterland) Markeson. Tiny served 5 years in the United States Navy Seebees. He worked in Construction for the Navy until his honorable discharge in June 1964. He stopped in Belle Fourche with a buddy and in 1963, he joined the Dept. of Transportation where he served for 44 years until retiring in 2008.
Richard married Carol Cavin on Sept. 7, 1968 in Belle Fourche.
He is survived by his wife, Carol of 53 years; daughters, Tammy (Paul) Crilly of Belle Fourche and Terry Lendecker of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren, Austin Crilly of Mitchell, and Emily Crilly of Belle Fourche; numerous nieces and nephews
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Ida; brothers, Clyde, Robert and Daniel Markeson.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, April 22 at 11 a.m. at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche with Reverend Paul Howard officiating. Inurnment will follow at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.
An online guest book is available at klinefuneralchapel.com.
