Richard Meyer, 85, of Sturgis, died Aug. 10, 2020.
A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Foothills Community Church in Sturgis. There will be no visitation. Inurnment will take place in Black Hills National Cemetery, with Military Honors.
Funeral arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Friends may view a video tribute and the funeral will be live-streamed on Dick’s obituary page located at the funeral home’s website: www.funeralhomeofthenorthernhills.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Humane Society of the Black Hills.
Dick is survived by his wife, Linda of Sturgis; daughter, Lorri (Scott) Skinner of Sturgis; son, James (Deedra) Meyer of Burnet Texas; step-children, Jason (Cassie) Pelletier of Gorham, Maine, Kristina Pelletier of Spearfish, Megan Pelletier of Biddeford Maine; several grandchildren.
