Richard Hawley, 71, passed away November 5, 2021, at Fort Meade Veterans’ Hospital after a long battle of cancer. Richard graduated from Sturgis High School. He enlisted in the US Army and served in Germany. Richard purchased land at Blucksburg where he made his home and married Donna Steele. He worked at Fort Meade and at Black Hills National Cemetery. He loved the outdoor work and took great pride in the cemetery. Richard and Donna bought land near Pierre and loved fishing and spending time there with close friends. He played Santa at many Christmas events. When Richard retired he started his own lawn care and snow removal business. Richard enjoyed shooting pool on league nights with his friends. Richard belonged to the American Legion, Lions Club and served as an officer at the Vet’s Club. Richard is survived by his wife, Donna, brothers Jerry Hawley, Roger Hawley (Connie), sister, Donna K Sigman, sisters-in-law Judy Roy, Joyce Geura, brothers-in-law Loren Steele (Marty), Larry Steele (Diane), and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Donald, brother-in-law Alen Sigman, sister-in-law Linda Hawley, niece Michelle Hawley and great nieces Jessica Moore and Skyler Hawley, father-in-law Donald Steele (Ruth), sister-in-law Ariel Cox and three nephews. Memorial has been established. A private family service is being held. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.