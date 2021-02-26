Richard Hauck, 87, of Spearfish, passed away on February 15, 2021 at Riverstone Hospice House in Billings, Mont.
Richard “Rich” Hauck was born on Nov. 2, 1933 in Richardton, N.D. He attended grade school in Richardton and graduated from Assumption Abbey High School in 1952. He was active in sports. He served in the US Air Force, received his bachelor’s degree from Dickinson State University in 1957, and his master’s degree from the University of North Dakota in 1962. He married Joan Beyer in 1954. Rich started his teaching career in a one room school north of Taylor, N.D. He also taught at St. John, Stanley, and Minot, N.D., before moving to Porterville, Calif., for one year. In 1967, he took a counseling position at the North Dakota State College of Science until retirement in 1996.
Rich loved to tell stories which began by telling his two daughters Mighty Mouse Stories. This continued on with the grandchildren, finally great-grandchildren. No two stories were ever alike. Mighty Mouse never hurt the cats, he just scared them enough so they would not hurt the mice. Many times, Joan would ask him something, he would say there is a story to this, and she would say, skip the story just answer my question. He loved plays, especially musicals.
While in Wahpeton he served on the Wahpeton City Council from 1988-2000. He served on the board of the North Dakota Counselor Association for four years and one year as president. He also served as the executive director of the North Dakota Counselor Association for twenty years, retiring from that position in 1994. In the early 70s he served as the first chairperson for six county (District Five) Family Planning Organization, served as Explorer Scout leader, Wahpeton/Breckenridge Hospice, editor for the National School Counselor Association for three years. He was also the state coordinator for the statewide education programs for US West employees for 12 years. After retiring, he worked for Sonne Labs, Woodson/Tenent at the Cargill Plant, also as a guardian ad litem for the Eighth Judicial District Court in Minnesota, plus a brief period for the South east Judicial District in North Dakota. Rich received a number of awards during his years as a teacher/counselor, however the one most cherished was the North Dakota Counselor Association Glenn Dolan Outstanding Achievement Award.
In 2008, Rich and Joan decided to move to Spearfish. For the first two years in Spearfish, Rich worked for the Spearfish Recreation and Aquatic Center, finally retiring in September of 2010. Then he started volunteer work at the Spearfish Food Pantry, High Plains Western Heritage Center along with the Spearfish Veterans Monument.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Joan; parents; siblings, Leo Hauck, Ray Hauck, Mary Hauck Enderle, Robert Hauck Donald Hauck and Irene Hauck Tucker. He is survived by his two daughters, Susan Hauck Wallace, Fargo, N.D., and Lori Hauck Bishop, Columbus, Mont.; six grandchildren, Sarah Wallace Fernandez, Winnemucca, Nev., Adam Wallace, Lincoln, N.D., Sam Bishop, Amarillo, Texas, Jake Bishop, Laurel, Mont., Katie Bishop, Seattle, Wash., and Megan Bishop, Whitefish, Mont., plus many nephews and nieces.
The family prefers memorials to the Dr. Lorna Lengfeld Speech and Drama Scholarship Fund which he started at Dickinson State University in Dickinson, N.D.
Memorial services will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.