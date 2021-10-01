Richard G. Tinker, 92, passed away at RC Monument Health on Sept. 27, 2021.
Dick was born March 30, 1929 in Windsor, Vt., to John G. and Helen Tinker. He was raised in a military family and attended school in many states including Vermont, Florida, and Indiana, before returning to Windsor to graduate high school in 1947. Dick married Lois Park on June 8, 1952, followed by his draft into the Army that December. He and Lois spent his tour of duty in Munich, Germany, along with his father, also stationed there with his family. He graduated from Northern State Teacher’s College in Aberdeen in 1955. Dick taught in Bath and Watertown and had two daughters, Debra in ‘55 and Cindy in ‘57 all while earning his master’s degree in physical education and counseling. He then moved to Lead and taught 33 years as elementary physical education teacher and coach.
In 1990, Dick married Mona Sieveke and they were married for 31 blessed years. They spent their retirement years volunteering in community service and being active members of their church, the TUMC.
Dick was a lover of baseball. “Go Yankees!” He loved hunting, fishing, and was an avid outdoorsman. He also loved to travel and support local sports. “Go Golddiggers!” His favorite organization was Kiwanis, of which he was a dedicated member for over 50 years.
Dick is survived by his wife Mona, one sister Marjorie Hartis of Charlotte, N.C., one brother Terry (Dianne) Tinker of Richmond, Va., daughters Debra Tinker of Sturgis and Cindy (Brian) Specht of Deadwood, and step-children Deborah (Darryll) Keckler, Sandra Wood, and Brian Sieveke, grandchildren J.C. Charles, Jessica Charles, and Allison Specht, step-grandchildren Shawn, Travis (Cheri), and Julie Covell, Oliver (Crystal) Burgoyne, Jarred Burgoyne, Gabe (Tosha) Burgoyne, Matthew Burgoyne, as well as several other beloved nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Tommy, and first wife Lois Park.
Funeral service at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Lead with visitation one hour prior. Burial will take place with full military honors at Black Hills National Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com
