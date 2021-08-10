Richard “Dick” Furnish, 94, of Spearfish, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Sandstone Assisted Living in Spearfish.
Dick was born Jan. 28, 1927, in Riverside, Calif., to Robert and Essie Furnish. The family moved several times over the next several years as Robert, a pharmacist, found jobs during the depression, finally settling in Orchard Valley, near Cheyenne, Wyo., when Dick was a teen. He graduated from Central High School in Cheyenne, where he lettered in football and worked at the Historic Plains Hotel.
He joined the Navy as a 17-year-old, distinguishing himself through his service in the Pacific theater, and throughout his life, he talked about how his experience in the Philippines during WWII made him appreciate life in America. Following the war, Dick returned to Cheyenne, worked for the Union Pacific Railroad, and then began a long career with the Wyoming Highway Department. He was especially proud to have helped to build the Interstate Highway system across Wyoming.
Dick married Barbara “Bobbe” Johnston, on Aug. 17, 1956, in Fort Collins, Colo. She was the beautiful love of his life, and he her unshakeable rock, for the rest of their lives, even after her death in 2013. The two of them worked two and sometimes three jobs in order to build, block by block and board by board, a wonderful home in Orchard Valley for themselves, their sons, Cal and Rick, and for a time, for Bobbe’s parents.
In 1998, Dick and Bobbe moved to Spearfish to be closer to family. Spearfish was a warm and welcoming home for the rest of their lives. He loved Countryside Church, his church home, and held dear Pastor Mark and all his care group friends
Dick Furnish was a hard worker, a patriot, and a staunch believer in the equality of all people, even before civil rights became a movement. He loved to help others, and balanced kindness, stubbornness, unhesitatingly speaking his mind in no uncertain terms, and willingness to admit when he was wrong.
He taught us about dependability, courage, protecting family, being a dad and a stepdad, authenticity, and especially later in his life, about acceptance, gratefulness, and grace.
Survivors include sons Rick (Vicki) Furnish, Cal (Nancie) Furnish; seven grandchildren, Shawn, Kelly, Daniel, Megan, Ericka, Vint and Alyssa; six great-grandchildren, the youngest of whom held Dick’s hand just days before he passed, and three great-great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at Countryside Church in Spearfish at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, immediately followed by a brief service at Black Hills National Cemetery- 23 miles southeast of Spearfish, 3 miles SE of Sturgis. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for Hospice of the Northern Hills.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
