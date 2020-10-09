Richard Alpert, 86, of Sturgis, passed away Oct. 6, 2020, at the VA Medical Center in Ft. Meade, South Dakota after a lengthy battle with Dementia. A military service at Black Hills National Cemetery will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Military honors will be provided by the Sturgis Volunteer Honor Guard and the United States Navy.
Luncheon will be served at the VFW in Sturgis immediately after the service.
Rick was born Aug. 31, 1934, in Los Angeles, California to Mel and Sylvia Alpert. The younger of two children.
Immediately upon graduation from Los Angeles High School in 1951, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served from 1952-1955, overseas and was honorably discharged after serving in the Korean War.
He married Beverly King in 1957 and to this union a daughter, Bambi Lynne and a son, Bryan Lee, were born. The couple later divorced.
After a lengthy career as a business owner in the auto glass industry, he embarked on a second career as a commercial fisherman in the Ventura County, Calif., area.
As a long time Harley rider, he finally fulfilled a long held dream to participate in the Sturgis Rally, and it was in 1989, that he met his true love and eventual wife, Diane Jeppson at the rally. Together they settled in Whitewood and Sturgis. They were married in 1993.
Rick is survived by his wife, Diane; children, Bambi Asulin and Bryan Alpert; and his grandchildren, Liel Asulin of Safed, Israel, Ailey Asulin of Las Vegas, Nev., and Amber Alpert of Los Angeles, California; sister in-laws, Nancy Nicoloff, Peggy Winchell, and Sharon O’Leary; and brother in-law, David Jeppson and familes, all residing in the Minneapolis, Minn.
