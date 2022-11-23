bhp news.jpg
It is with broken hearts that we honor Richard Allen Burns, “Rick” to all who knew him, who passed away unexpectantly on November 16, 2022.  He was loved deeply by his family and friends and left us too soon.  We ask that the legacy of his kindness and generosity, his humor and smile, his gentleness and warmth and his joy in life be carried forward by all who’s lives he touched.  Be kind to everyone you meet along the way.

Richard Allen Burns was born August 13, 1952, in Aberdeen, SD, to Ronald and Margaret Burns.  The family moved to Lead, SD when Rick was three.  He attended school in Lead and graduated from Lead High School in May 1971.  He proudly enlisted in the US Navy upon graduation and served his country from 1971-1975.  Upon his return to Lead, Rick went to work for Lawrence County in the highway department.  He loved his job and the people working there but found it difficult to receive only one monthly paycheck so he hired on with Homestake Mining Company and worked as a diamond driller until Homestake closed in 2001.  He then went to work for Wharf Resources and continued his career as a driller and eventually a utility person until his retirement in July 2022.  Rick has some very special friends from his working career.

