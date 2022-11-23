It is with broken hearts that we honor Richard Allen Burns, “Rick” to all who knew him, who passed away unexpectantly on November 16, 2022. He was loved deeply by his family and friends and left us too soon. We ask that the legacy of his kindness and generosity, his humor and smile, his gentleness and warmth and his joy in life be carried forward by all who’s lives he touched. Be kind to everyone you meet along the way.
Richard Allen Burns was born August 13, 1952, in Aberdeen, SD, to Ronald and Margaret Burns. The family moved to Lead, SD when Rick was three. He attended school in Lead and graduated from Lead High School in May 1971. He proudly enlisted in the US Navy upon graduation and served his country from 1971-1975. Upon his return to Lead, Rick went to work for Lawrence County in the highway department. He loved his job and the people working there but found it difficult to receive only one monthly paycheck so he hired on with Homestake Mining Company and worked as a diamond driller until Homestake closed in 2001. He then went to work for Wharf Resources and continued his career as a driller and eventually a utility person until his retirement in July 2022. Rick has some very special friends from his working career.
In 1978 Rick and Rose (Shiner) met and were married on October 21, 1978. They were husband and wife and also best friends. They welcomed into their lives their dogs Chester, Sok and Lucky, Cooper, and the apple of Rick’s eye, Tater Sue Anne. She misses her dad deeply. Also, they welcomed a total of 13 cats over the years. Most were strays or shelter cats.
Rick loved his Jeep and spent 12 years as a guide with the Jeep Jamboree. He loved every minute of it. He made many lifelong friends doing it. He also loved animals and was a volunteer with the Twin City Animal Shelter. He made lifelong friends there too. Rick was the kind of person who always had time for people. He loved to visit and was ready to lend a hand. He never met a stranger. He also enjoyed his new Ebike and riding the Michelson Trail. He loved the Black Hills and many drives were taken. He loved walking Tater with her best friend Eddie.
Family was an important part of Rick’s life. He became the favorite Uncle to many of his nieces and nephews because at the end of the day he was a big kid at heart.
Rick is survived by his wife, Rose and special dog, Tater Sue Anne, and siblings Jim and Darlene Burns, Dianne Sieveke, Ron and Dawn Burns, Penny and David Neisent, Alvin Burns, Margie and Joe Tischler, Mike Burns, Barb and Michael Eisen and numerous nieces and nephews. Rick was proceeded in death by his parents Ron and Marge Burns, sister Jodi Burns, father-in-law Dan Shiner, brothers-in-law John Bartels, Robert Sieveke, Richard Shiner and sister-in-law Margaret Ann Barbion.
Services will be held Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the United Methodist Church in Lead at 10:00AM with a luncheon following at the CMC In Lead. Inurnment will take place at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD at 1:30PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for the Twin City Animal Shelter, PO Box 610, Lead, SD 57754, and Yankton Special Olympics, 114 Lakeview Terrace, Yankton, SD 57078.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.