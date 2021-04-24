Richard A. Marsolek, 83, of Hayward, Minn., formerly of Independence, Wis., died Friday, April 9, 2021, at Southview Acres Health Care Center in West St. Paul, Minn., after a five-month battle with cancer.
Richard enjoyed pursuing many careers throughout his lifetime. Born to Martha (Kiehl) and Clarence Marsolek, he worked on the Marsolek family farm in Independence, WI in his younger years. He graduated from Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis with a diesel mechanic certification. In Minnesota, Richard fixed diesel trucks for 20+ years, he farmed and the last 5 years of his life he worked for the State of Minnesota as a maintenance man.
He moved to the Black Hills of South Dakota where he owned a motel, a snowmobile franchise and mechanic shops. In later years, he worked in the casinos as a maintenance man, bartender, coin collector and drove the Deadwood trolley for years. His hobby was work, and he enjoyed all his adventurous careers. What he always shared with all who would listen was his love for the history of the Deadwood/Lead area and had stories for all. He had many adventures including driving bus at the Salt Lake City Olympics, guiding hunters and snowmobile groups, being on multiple fire departments and even built a fire truck for the Center City, Minn., department. Most of his days he was seen sporting a cowboy hat, western shirt, and boots. He truly loved the west and all its history and flavor. Richard enjoyed hunting and fishing and grilled the best beer basted chicken.
He is survived by his daughter Pamela (Frank) LaManna, sons Brian (Kelly) Marsolek, Patrick (Amber) Marsolek, Scott Howard, and daughter-in-law Lori Howard. Grandchildren Jennifer (Ryan) LaBore, Vanessa (Jeremiah) Berg, Alicia LaManna, Lorena and Alex Marsolek, Lila, Aubrey and Ellery Marsolek, Chris Howard, Lynsey (Matt) Willenbring, and Tyler (Sarah) Howard. Great-grandchildren Estella, Frankie, Izabella, Kye, Lyliana, and Azaylea, Brother David (Sue) Marsolek, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friend Jeannine Guern.
He was preceded in death by his sister Irene (George) Skroch, brothers Adrian (Betty) Marsolek, Rudolf Marsolek, and son Wayde Howard.
Mass of Christian Burial (with COVID-19 guidelines) will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence, with Rev. George Thayilkuzhithottu officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 a.m., one hour before the funeral, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Mass may be viewed on SS. Peter and Paul Catholic School Facebook Live.
