A Celebration of Life - Memorial Service for Richard A. Erickson will be held June 13, 2022, in Ray Fidler Lions Memorial Park at the Lions shelter and adjacent tented area, 1025 N. 3rd St., Spearfish, 57783. Prelude 10:45 a.m.
Service 11 a.m. Lunch will be served after the service. Casual gathering and remembering at the park is from 10-10:45 a.m. and after lunch. In case of inclement weather, events will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1020 State St., Spearfish. All are welcome.
Richard A. Erickson (Sept. 12, 1923 – Jan. 23, 2022) was an avid fisherman and strong supporter of Spearfish Creek, Spearfish Canyon, Lookout Mountain, and Black Hills resources. He is survived by his four children, Donna (Stephen Hayashi) Erickson, David (Kay) Erickson, Kris (Scott) Stewart, all of Spearfish, and Jeanne (Paul Mahoney) Erickson of Columbia, Mo.;seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins and friends. Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Boyd Erickson; his sisters Nadene Weber, Phyllis Jacobsen, and Muriel Sherwood, and his brother Grant Erickson. Inurnment will be June 14, 2022 at 2 p.m. in Nordland Cemetery, Arlington, S.D., 57212. Fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
