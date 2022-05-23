A Celebration of Life/Memorial Service for Richard A. Erickson will be held June 13, 2022 in the Ray Fidler Lions Memorial Park at the Lions Park Shelter and adjacent tented area, 1025 N. 3rd Street, Spearfish SD, 57783. Prelude 10:45 A.M, Service 11:00 A.M. – noon. Lunch will be served after the service. There will be time for casual gathering and remembering from 10–10:45 a.m., and after lunch. In case of inclement weather, events will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1020 State Street, Spearfish SD. All are welcome.
Richard A. Erickson (September 12, 1923 – January 23, 2022) was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Frances Boyd Erickson. Dick was an avid fisherman and strong supporter and defender of Spearfish Creek, Spearfish Canyon, Lookout Mountain, and Black Hills area resources and public lands. He is survived by his four children, Donna (Stephen Hayashi) Erickson, David (Kay) Erickson, Kris (Scott) Stewart, all of Spearfish SD, and Jeanne (Paul Mahoney) Erickson of Columbia Missouri, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Inurnment will be June 14, 2022, at 2 p.m. in Nordland Lutheran Cemetery, Arlington SD.
