Richard A. Erickson, 98, of Spearfish, died peacefully in his home on Jan. 23, 2022, surrounded by family.
Dick was born in Bryant, S.D., to Ray and Mabel (Arneson) Erickson and graduated from Washington High School in Sioux Falls. He married Frances Boyd in 1943, and both fell in love with the Spearfish Canyon. In 1944, he graduated from the South Dakota School of Mines, served in the Navy until the end of World War II, and in 1952, earned a Ph.D. in physics from Texas A&M. For 40 years he was a professor of physics at The Ohio State University.
He and Fran loved to visit family, camp, and travel throughout the world. Fly-fishing was a favorite pastime, and retirement in the Black Hills was a natural: “Spearfish is the best place in the world.”
Dick took a great interest in community life including the Spearfish Canyon Preservation Trust, helping the city of Spearfish acquire a large portion of Lookout Mountain, and Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Spearfish.
Dick is survived by his children, Donna Erickson (Spearfish), David and Kay Erickson (Spearfish), Jeanne Erickson and Paul Mahoney (Columbia, Mo.), and Kris and Scott Stewart (Spearfish); seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren, as well as dear cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Boyd Erickson; sisters, Nadene Weber, Phyllis Jacobsen, and Muriel Sherwood; and a brother, Grant Erickson.
A celebration of life service is planned for June 13, 2022, in Spearfish. Memorials may be sent to the Nordland Lutheran Cemetery Association c/o Kris Stewart, 245 Meier Ave, Spearfish SD 57783 or to the Good Shepherd Clinic.
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
