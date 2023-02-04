Rhonda Ross
Rhonda Ross, age 68, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, on January 7, 2023, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN. She was with her brother Royal Ross and his wife LuAnn.

Rhonda was born on March 14, 1954, in Huron, South Dakota, to Ronald Ross and Phyllis (Smith) Ross.  She graduated from Huron High School in 1972 and from Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota, in 1976 with a double major in English and Sociology.  She then taught high school English in Isabel, South Dakota, from 1976 – 1995.  It was at this point that she made a run for the hills, The Black Hills that is, where she started her second career in the Deadwood, South Dakota, gaming industry.  She worked at several casinos in Deadwood in the cashier’s cage, as a blackjack dealer and as a pit boss.

