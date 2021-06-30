Rev. Gordon Francis Higgins, 86 of Spearfish, died on June 24, surrounded by his family, after a years-long fight against cancer. He remained an active pastor until his death.
Born to Charles and Grace Higgins on April 23, 1935, in Harvard, Ill., Gordon was the youngest of seven brothers. After graduating high school, he joined the Air Force, serving in Korea during the Korean Conflict.
Upon his return, Gordon chanced upon a brochure for Dakota Wesleyan University on a library table. There he met his future wife, Jeanne DeVries. During his time at Wesleyan he fell in love with South Dakota. After graduating in 1964, he traveled to 20 African countries as a tour guide before returning to marry Jeanne that same year. They remained happily married for fifty years, before Jeanne’s death in 2015.
He graduated from Garrett Theological Seminary with a master’s degree in divinity in 1970 and from McCormick Theological Seminary with a doctoral degree in ministry in 1979 and served churches in Illinois, South Dakota, and North Dakota for more than 50 years. Gordon was pastor of the Spearfish United Methodist Church from 1987 to 1995 and pastor of the Spearfish United Church of Christ from 2012 until his death.
Gordon continued to travel throughout his life, hosting trips to the Holy Lands and vacationing internationally with his wife and children. He visited 48 states and 65 countries.
In the early 1980s, Gordon followed through on a life-long dream and became a private pilot. He flew search and rescue missions for the Civil Air Patrol from 1983 to 1997 and also served as the Civil Air Patrol chaplain. Gordon also enjoyed hiking, woodworking, and cross-country skiing.
Gordon is survived by his brother Gerald, his children John and Keren, and his grandchildren Bridger, Dalton, and Xanthippe. Having lived a long and fulfilling life, he was ready to pass on. As he often told his friends, “I’m ready to die, but I’m in no hurry.”
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at United Church of Christ in Spearfish with inurnment to follow at 1:30pm in Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
