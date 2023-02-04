Remi Jane Brunson, age 4, of New Underwood, South Dakota , died on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Monument Health in Rapid City.
Remi Jane Brunson was born January 8, 2019 to Louie and Amy (Holmes) Brunson and welcomed home by big sister, Bryndel. Surrounded by her family and friends, Remi was baptized in Christ Easter weekend in 2019. Early on, her amazing team of doctors diagnosed Remi with Muscular Dystrophy LAMA 2. Remi, her family, and her medical team faced and conquered many unique challenges with unwavering courage, grit, and determination. Her therapists and doctors did so much for her and loved Remi as their own. There were hard times, but she taught everyone to see past the difficulties and find the beauty- and there was no one more beautiful than Remi.
As she grew older, it became clear she was an angel sent from heaven, an angel bringing joy and light to the world and all of those who knew her. Louie and Amy were clearly chosen by God to be Remi’s amazing parents. She truly was a Rockstar and Bucked the Odds. She surpassed all expectations at every turn and was even brave enough to further her education at the New Underwood School. Remi traveled many miles to enjoy rodeos, family gatherings, and countless other adventures. Everyone could count on Remi’s smiling face to make an appearance at local events.
Even last Saturday Remi competed in her first buckin’ bull ride at the Black Hills Stock Show Special Kids Rodeo. Timmy (her protective dog) and Manche (her pony) will miss her terribly and look forward to the day when they can run and play with Remi in heaven.
Remi’s contagious smile and sparkling eyes lit up every room she ever entered. She loved without condition and could show her love without words. Remi was a gift. She left a lasting impact on everyone who met her, inspiring people to smile often, be kind, and love without limits.
On January 29, she was welcomed to heaven by Jesus, Grandma Jane and all those who passed before her with open arms. She is now running, swimming, and doing all of the things that she so loved on Earth, now without limits. Her family will forever be grateful for all of the many prayers, encouraging words, and love sent throughout her journey that made her life so wonderful.
Forever grateful for the gift of her life, Remi’s family includes her parents Louie and Amy (Holmes) Brunson; sister Bryndel Brunson; maternal grandparents Tom and Linda Holmes; honorary grandparents Arlen and Connie Carmichael; uncles: Casey (Jessica) Holmes, Cody (Alisha) Brunson, and Wylie Brunson; aunts: Frankie (Robert) Rath, Kylie (Michael) Jones, and Kelsey Brunson; cousins: Tommi Jo, Trey, and Chase Holmes; Cyrus, Thean, and Oliver Rath; Paisley, Silver, and Jack Brunson; and Kelton, Raeleen, and Jimmi Jones; and a host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Charlie Brunson and Jane Brunson; maternal great-grandparents Dick and Lola Yde and George and Lorna Holmes; paternal great-grandparents Charles and Ada Brunson and Frank and Agnes Meyer; great-uncles: Jr. Yde and Carl Yde; and cousin Jorgen Yde.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 at the New Underwood Gym.
Interment will follow at the New Underwood Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.
