Remi Jane Brunson
Click to purchase this photo

Remi Jane Brunson, age 4, of New Underwood, South Dakota , died on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Monument Health in Rapid City.

 Remi Jane Brunson was born January 8, 2019 to Louie and Amy (Holmes) Brunson and welcomed home by big sister, Bryndel. Surrounded by her family and friends, Remi was baptized in Christ Easter weekend in 2019. Early on, her amazing team of doctors diagnosed Remi with Muscular Dystrophy LAMA 2. Remi, her family, and her medical team faced and conquered many unique challenges with unwavering courage, grit, and determination. Her therapists and doctors did so much for her and loved Remi as their own. There were hard times, but she taught everyone to see past the difficulties and find the beauty- and there was no one more beautiful than Remi.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.