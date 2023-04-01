Rebecca “Becky” (Navarro) Fowler, 90, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2023.
Becky was born in the farm country of Decker, MI on June 6, 1932, to Ysidore and Francisca Navarro (Melina). Becky was a very warm, loving, and compassionate lady with a contagious smile. A devout Catholic, she was deeply involved in Church activities and its congregants.
Becky attended Marlette High School until the age of 16. At that time she whole heartedly volunteered to go to Howell, MI, to care for her brother Juan. Juan was receiving care at Michigan State Sanitarium for tuberculosis. Becky cared for her brother while living and working as a dietary specialist, at the hospital for 1.5 years. Becky aspired to become a cosmetologist and she attended Cosmetology School in Jackson, MI. A member of the graduating class of 1953, Becky was a cosmetologist for the next 16 years.
In 1953, Becky married the love of her life, Floyd Fowler. They were married in St. Joseph Church in Howell, MI, where Floyd was stationed with the Army. Becky and Floyd had six beautiful children that Becky nurtured with love and grace. Floyd declared Becky “Mother of the Year” for many years. In their 70 years of marriage there were many outdoor adventures. Becky enjoyed the family outings that included hunting for mushrooms, huckleberry picking, sledding, pond skating, fishing, and camping. Becky was always a very active woman. Her many hobbies were jogging, bicycling, and cross-country skiing. Becky participated in several seven-mile races in Missoula, MT and even placed 2nd in one of them. Of course, her husband and children were her biggest cheerleaders. Floyd and Becky moved to Spearfish, SD in 1979, where she became a Certified Nurse’s Assistant. For 15 years, Becky cared for elderly residents with compassion and empathy at the Dorsett Home in Spearfish, SD.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Floyd, her two brothers, Joe (Myra) Navarro and Julius Navarro, her children Larry Fowler (Marie), Yorktown, VA, Brian Fowler, Billings, MT, Yvonne Piane (Roger), Missoula, MT, Eric Fowler (Trayce), Sturgis, SD, Angela Hebbert (Jeff), Huron, SD, her grandchildren Jessica Schuster (Dave), Rachel Green (Joshua), Brandon Piane (Callisa), Mandy Wipf (Brandon), Jarrett Fowler (Abbie), Sara Fowler, Zachary Hebbert (Taylar), Lauren Fowler, Joshua Fowler, and 3 (soon to be 4) great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Becky was preceded in death by brothers, Lupi, Cecil, John and Manuel, and sisters, infant Pauline Navarro, Julia Salas, Irene Salas, and Evelyn Buniack. Son Marvin, and grandson Michael Piane.
Visitation will be from 2-3 PM on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish. Vigil will follow at 3 PM.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 3 at the church. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
