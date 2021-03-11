Raymond Keith Gerig was born Dec. 6, 1946, in Deadwood, to George L. and Alice (Dennison) Gerig. Ray served 4 years in the Navy.
Raymond was an IBEW Electrician for over 30 years. He and June have traveled to different states while he worked as an electrician, in the years traveling Raymond decided to settle down in a home in the town of Nisland, and have lived there for over 15 years. Raymond had gotten along with his Electricians co-workers he had worked with all over, and had many friends in the town of Nisland. Raymond enjoyed going to Deadwood to spend time there just to try his luck on the slot machines; he also loved going to Golden Corral in Rapid City for the buffet. Many people said a lot of good words about Raymond, and they all liked him.
Raymond Keith Gerig, 74, of Nisland, died March 9, 2021, in Rapid City.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Margaret June Gerig; daughter, Jennifer Jung; step-daughters, Christina L. Trottier, Wash., and Sarah M. Trottier, Mont.; step-sons, Thomas P. McCabe, Mont., and Dewayne L. Denny, Mont.; mother, Alice Gerig Cochrun; brothers, George (Judy) Gerig, Pierre, and William (Emy) Gerig, Ariz.; sisters, Alice Caturia, Rapid City, and Linda (Lyle) Droppers, Sturgis; and several grandchildren in South Dakota, Montana, and Washington. Raymond will be missed by his family and his close friends.
Raymond is preceded in death by his son, Todd Allen Gerig; father, George L. Gerig; step-son, Cody L. Trottier; mother-in-law, Angela G. Denny; father-in-law, Louie Denny.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis with Pastor Doug Clark officiating. Private family committal services will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery with military honors near Sturgis.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
