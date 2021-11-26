Raymond Andrew Hatch, 90, of Belle Fourche, went home to be with his wife Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Spearfish Canyon Healthcare.
Ray was born in 1931, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Raymond K. and Elvera (Anderson) Hatch. When the Great Depression began, his father moved to Sacramento, Calif., in search of work and Ray and his mother joined him soon after. The family eventually settled in Tulare, Calif., where he was joined by a younger sister, Rose Ellen and brother, Elvin.
Ray enlisted in the Marine Reserves and attended basic training at Camp Pendleton. He was called up for service during the Korean War, but received emergency leave before shipping out when his sister was killed in a car accident. At the age of 20 he was sent to Bainbridge, Md., with a group of 400 soldiers and sailors to compete for one of 200 positions in the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corp. He was chosen and spent six weeks on a destroyer in the Pacific Ocean over his 21st birthday.
Ray attended college at the University of Southern California, where he obtained a degree in teaching. It was his career in teaching that led him to meet the love of his life, Patricia (Pat) Hageman. He and Pat were married in August 1960 and eventually moved to Buena Park, Ca., where they raised eight children together.
Ray decided to give up teaching in the early 1960s and became a CPA. He worked for a few companies before landing at Parsons Federal Credit Union, where he worked until retiring in 1994. After retiring, Ray and Pat moved to Belle Fourche. He spent his days gardening, chopping wood and driving around the property on his putt-putt (four-wheeler.) He loved the peace and quiet they had finally found.
Ray was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was the first one in the building and the last one to leave every Sunday. His church gave him the opportunity to get into genealogy, which would become one of his favorite pastimes. He could tell you stories about ancestors who lived hundreds of years ago and it brought him great joy.
Ray is survived by his brother, Elvin; sons George (Joanne), Carlsbad, Calif., James, Beaverton, Ore., Daniel, Belle Fourche, Erik, Spearfish and Jeff, Long Beach, Calif.; daughters Cynthia (Tim) Hukill, Bakersfield, Calif., Melissa Davis, Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., and Dawn (Tyler) Hatch, Spearfish, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Rose Ellen, and his beloved wife Pat, who he was so excited to see again.
We hope the colors in heaven are as beautiful as he thought they would be.
Arrangements are under the care of Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Belle Fourche. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
