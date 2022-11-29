Ray R. Stanley, 76 of Spearfish, died on November 20, 2022 at his home.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Solid Rock Church in Spearfish. Burial will follow at the Vale Cemetery in Vale, SD.
Ray was born on January 10, 1946 in Dexter, IA to Glen and Freeda Marie (Kessler) Stanley. He grew up on the family farm until he graduated from high school. Ray graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Religion in 1968 from Friends Bible College.
Ray married Lynne E. Williamson on August 26, 1969. They resided in Haviland, KS and Emporia, KS. In 1972, they moved back to the family farm at Earlham, IA residing there for 16 years. In 1988, the family moved to Spearfish for his health.
He is survived by his wife, Lynne of Spearfish; son, Reed and his wife Madison and their children, Brighton, Coralynne and Corbon of Peoria, AR; daughter, Patricia Stanley of Spearfish and her son, Ian Slama of Valentine, NE; daughter Sara Katon and her husband Michael , daughters Tilli, Kyla and Cynthia of Belle Fourche, SD her step-son, Adrion Katon and his fiancée Kaci Enos of Hoodriver, OR and their children Huxley and Daedra Katon; sister, Mary Jane Flynn of TX, Martha Brown and her husband Dave of SC, Elaine Kephart and her husband Everett of IA and Ann Epperson and husband Bob of IA. He is preceded in death by his parents.
