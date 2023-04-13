Ray Edward Kidd, age 81 of Belle Fourche, died Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the Rolling Hills Healthcare Center in Belle Fourche following a recent illness.
Ray is survived by his children: Clara (Pete) Kiley of Belle Fourche, SD; Leroy Kidd of New Haven, CT, and Thomas (Cindy) Kidd of Montgomery, IL; four grandchildren: Morgan (Rachel) Kiley of Milbank, SD; Dylon Kiley of Sioux Falls, SD; Alexander Kiley of Arlington, VA; and Natalia Kidd of Bradley, IL; and two great grandchildren, Aspen and Lincoln Kiley of Milbank, SD. He is also survived by his younger brother, David Kidd of Firestone CO, several cousins, nieces, and nephews, and honorary granddaughter Amythest Schwender of Belle Fourche, SD. He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am Friday, April 14, 2023, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche. Visitation will be at 6:00 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the church immediately followed by the vigil and rosary service at 7:00 pm. Inurnment will take place in Pine Slope Cemetery following the funeral. Memorials may be made to Belle Silver Linings meal program or Who Let the Dogs Out.
Funeral arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Ray’s funeral mass can be viewed live or afterwards from Ray’s obituary page on the funeral home’s website: www.LeveringtonFH.com
