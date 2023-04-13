bhp news.jpg

Ray Edward Kidd, age 81 of Belle Fourche, died Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the Rolling Hills Healthcare Center in Belle Fourche following a recent illness.

 Ray is survived by his children:  Clara (Pete) Kiley of Belle Fourche, SD; Leroy Kidd of New Haven, CT, and Thomas (Cindy) Kidd of Montgomery, IL; four grandchildren:  Morgan (Rachel) Kiley of Milbank, SD; Dylon Kiley of Sioux Falls, SD; Alexander Kiley of Arlington, VA; and Natalia Kidd of Bradley, IL; and two great grandchildren, Aspen and Lincoln Kiley of Milbank, SD.  He is also survived by his younger brother, David Kidd of Firestone CO, several cousins, nieces, and nephews, and honorary granddaughter Amythest Schwender of Belle Fourche, SD.  He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.

