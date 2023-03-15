Photo G23-08 (Randall Hegstrom)2cr.psd
Randall “Randy” T. Hegstrom, 60, of Gettysburg, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, at Avera Gettysburg Hospital.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 17, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Gettysburg, with Father Brian Simon presiding. Burial will follow in the Gettysburg Cemetery. A wake service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the church, with visitation one-hour prior.

