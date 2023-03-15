Randall “Randy” T. Hegstrom, 60, of Gettysburg, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, at Avera Gettysburg Hospital.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 17, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Gettysburg, with Father Brian Simon presiding. Burial will follow in the Gettysburg Cemetery. A wake service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the church, with visitation one-hour prior.
Randall Troy Hegstrom was born November 6, 1962, in Watertown, SD to Howard and Carol (Mack) Hegstrom. In 1966, the family moved to Gettysburg where Randy graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1981. He moved to California for a short time and then back to Mitchell where he spent the next 26 years.
In 1982, Randy married Kaylynn Fischer and welcomed two children, Jerred and Carolynn.
Randy found his love in pest control and farming. He became a certified pest control applicator while living in Mitchell and continued, starting his own business, and growing it throughout the region. After living in Mitchell, Randy returned to Gettysburg continuing his pest control business but also enjoyed farming alongside his stepfather, Bob Larrington.
Randy will truly be missed for his quick wit and fun personality. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding motorcycle, dining out and having coffee with family.
His life will forever be cherished by his parents: Carol and Bob Larrington; children: Jerred and Carolynn Hegstrom, both of Sturgis; granddaughter, Aaliyah Hegstrom, Sturgis; brother, Jeff (Gina) Hegstrom, Watertown; half-brother, Dustin Johnson, Houston, TX; stepbrothers: Tim (Sandy) Larrington, Waynesville, MO and Tom (Carol) Larrington, Yankton; and partner, Heather Oaks, Gettysburg.
He was preceded in death by his father, Howard and infant brother, David.
The family would like to thank the Gettysburg Fire and Ambulance, Avera Medical Center, and Luce Funeral Home for the wonderful care provided to Randy.
Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Randy’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)
