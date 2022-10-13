Randall (Randy) Reed, 61, Spearfish, SD passed away peacefully on October 6, 2022 at the Hospice House in Rapid City, SD.
Randy was born July 5, 1961 in Casper, WY to Jim and Jone Reed. He married Valeri Neuerburg on October 2, 1982. They were blessed with four children. They lived in Casper WY, Kansas City KS, Amarillo TX and Spearfish SD. Randy graduated from BHSU and worked in regulatory compliance.
Randy loved family time, music, and cheering on the Raiders. He was very proud of his kids and their accomplishments. He served as an active PTA member and enjoyed being involved in his children’s activities. He was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader and helped with many scout camps and trips. Randy taught Sunday school, vacation bible school, and was a hunter education instructor. He coached many youth sports teams including football, baseball, soccer and basketball. He was a role model and mentor to many.
He is survived by his wife Val, children Jimmy (Lea) of Black Hawk SD, Kenny of Twin Falls ID, Stephen of Spearfish SD, and Elizabeth (Marcus) Stevens of Westbrook ME, granddaughter Emma, grandson Miles due October 31, brother Rick (Amanda) of Big Sky MT, aunt Corliss (Larry) Thrower of Farmington NM. He is also survived by Norm Neuerburg, Ang Neuerburg, Matt and Lynne Neuerburg, Kim and Bill Adkins, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jim and Jone, and mother-in-law Jan.
Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, and healthcare staff that provided care to Randy. A special thank you to the Hospice House in Rapid City. Randy’s family is grateful for your kindness and the care that you all provided.
A memorial service to celebrate Randy’s life will be held at a later date.
