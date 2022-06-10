Randall James Anderson

July 28, 1955- April 20, 2021 In loving memory of Randy- Joni, Tara Bonomini, Chad, Cory, and Chris would like to invite family and friends to chit-chat and share memories on Saturday June 18th from 2-4pm at Lewie’s Burgers and Brews, 711 South Main Street, Lead SD
